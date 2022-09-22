The Reginald Affirms Chelsea’s Resurgence: Avellaneda Is Exclusive Broker for the New Second Street Property

Chelsea’s resurgence as one of the most exciting and desirable places to live in greater Boston began under former City Manager Jay Ash and has continued under current City Manager Tom Ambrosino.

Ash guided Chelsea to national All-America status and the positivity of that illustrious achievement has been carried forth exceptionally well by the Ambrosino administration.

People want to live in Chelsea. They want to be part of its vibrant arts and cultural scene. They want to send their children to Chelsea’s schools. And the beautiful new residences and condominium complexes have brought many new residents to this city.

The Reginald is the city of Chelsea’s and Broadway Capital’s latest multi-unit residential condo development. It is conveniently located at 25 Second St., near historic Chelsea Square, and consists of twenty new construction condominiums. The twenty apartments are a mix of one-bedroom, two -bedroom, and two bedroom-plus-den units. Unit layouts feature a contemporary open floor-plan concept, large, oversized windows to create lots of natural light, and locally designed and built custom modern kitchens.

It’s particularly important to point out that four of the condo units, a one-bedroom and three two-bedrooms, are designated affordable, and have been allocated to Chelsea residents via lottery. The one bedroom sold for $208,000 and the three 2-bed 2-baths were sold for $248,000. With The Reginald and 932 Broadway completed and two more projects underway, Broadway Capital has become the leading developer of affordable condo units in Chelsea.

“I am pleased to be able to create something that enables Chelsea families to achieve the American Dream of home ownership, and to do it by staying in Chelsea. Now instead of continuing to send money to a landlord, they will be able to gain some equity in a property of their own, and pass that along to their children,” said Mike Vienneau, owner of Broadway Capital.

The building also features an 1,100 square-foot common roof deck with expansive views of both the Tobin Bridge and growing Boston skyline for use by all residents. Some of the top floor units also offer private deck space.

The building is centrally located and convenient to many nearby restaurants, a theatre, parks and provides easy access to both public transportation and major highways.

With Ciao, Mi Salvador, and the new EL Kiosco all around the corner from The Reginald, residents will have plenty of choices to dine locally.

“The Apollinaire Theatre is a great producer of events, while Chelsea Square and the area under the Tobin bridge offer a number of outdoor events that Reginald condo owners will enjoy,” said exclusive broker, Roy Avellaneda, who is also the president of the Chelsea City Council.

The name, “The Reginald” was chosen as a homage to the previous owner, Reginald “Reggie” DeFlumeri, who opened Reggie’s Service Service Station in 1970.

Said Avellaneda, “I remember growing up down the street from the service station and going there over the years. My father had an account with Reggie’s and that’s where the Tito’s Bakery delivery van got its gas. It’s where I took my first car to get gas and get its annual inspection sticker. I had to go there so often because I had a beat-up used Ford Thunderbird and it was always leaking oil,” he said laughing.