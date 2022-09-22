Latest Conservation Commission Meeting Rescheduled

Tuesday night’s Conservation Commission was canceled due to some technical issues.

The meeting was originally scheduled to take place by Zoom Tuesday, but due to IT issues at City Hall, had to be rescheduled, according to Director of Land Use Planning John DePriest. As of Wednesday morning, a new date had not been selected.

Topping the agenda was the public hearing for the notice of intent for the proposed light industrial and warehouse building at 295 Eastern Avenue.

Developers appeared before the Zoning Board of Appeals last week for an initial public hearing on plans to build a 114,000 light manufacturing and warehouse facility on the property. In addition to the single-story building with 17 loading docks, the developers also plan to provide public access to Chelsea Creek and to wildlife areas on the property. Other local stops along the way for the project include the Planning Board later this month for its recommendations before heading back before the ZBA on Oct. 11 for a potential vote on a special permit.

Plans for the building call for three warehouse or light manufacturing spaces with office space of about 38,000 square feet each. Developers have stated that it will not be a freight forwarding facility like some of the larger Amazon facilities, but will be catered to smaller companies in need of warehouse space that have been pushed out of the market by some of the larger players.

Also on the Conservation Commission agenda was a public hearing for the notice of intent for La Colaborativa’s plans for the demolition of an existing building at 63 6th St. and 244 Arlington St. and construction of a 3,655 square foot office building and the repaving of 6,845 square foot driveway and parking area. The site will be the home of La Colaborativa’s new Chelsea Survival Center, which is slated to open to the community later this year.

The agenda also included a public hearing on a notice of intent for open space and parking at 1690 Revere Beach Parkway and confirmation of an emergency order issuance at 257 Marginal St.