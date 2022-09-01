State Primary This Tuesday

Polls are open in Chelsea from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the state primary election.

The Democratic race for state representative for the newly aligned 11th Suffolk District is one of the local highlights, but there are a number of races on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

In the 11th Suffolk District, current City Councilors Judith Garcia and Leo Robinson are joined on the ballot by School Committee member Roberto Jimenez-Rivera. The winner on the Democratic side will face unopposed Republican nominee, District 1 City Councillor Todd Taylor, in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The new 11th Suffolk District includes all of Chelsea and a small portion of Everett.

Robinson has touted his experience, which includes being the longest-serving member of the City Council. Among those endorsing Robinson are the two State Representatives who split Chelsea currently, Dan Ryan and Jessica Giannino.

Garcia is the daughter of a single mother, and the first Honduran-American to be elected to the City Council.

“My campaign has multi-generational support,” said Garcia. “It isn’t based on the short-term observations of a newcomer or the intention to use this position as a career stepping stone. The campaign is based on my lived experience and relations with local residents as a lifelong Chelsea resident and seven years advocating for those residents as a Chelsea City Councilor.”

Jimenez-Rivera is a current School Committee member at-large. He came to the United States from his home of Puerto Rico at the age of 18 and earned a Master’s degree in education. He currently works as an organizer with the Boston Teachers Union.

“My advocacy has brought millions of dollars to our schools and has improved the lives of working families in Chelsea, Everett, and across the state,” Jimenez-Rivera stated. “That work has earned me the endorsement of dozens of lifelong community leaders and advocacy organizations, including labor unions, teachers, environmental groups, and social workers, more than all of my opponents combined.”

The other contested races in the Democratic primary include governor, where current state Attorney General Maura Healey and State Senator Sonia Rosa Chang-Diaz are on the ballot; lieutenant governor, where there is a three-way race between Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, State Representative Tami Gouviea, and State Senator Eric Lesser; and Attorney General, where the race is between Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan, and Quentin Palfrey.

Also on the Democratic side, long-time Secretary of State William Galvin is being challenged by Tanisha Sullivan, and Christopher Dempsey and Diana Dizolglio are running for auditor. Current Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden is being challenged by Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo.

In the Republican primary, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty are the candidates for governor, and former state representatives Leah Allen and Kate Campanale are on the ballot for lieutenant governor.