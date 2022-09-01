News Chelsea Is Back in School by Record Staff • September 1, 2022 • 0 Comments Supt. of Chelsea Dr. Almi Abeyta joins Chelsea elementary school students for a photo on the first day of the school Wednesday adjacent to the new playground at the Mary C. Burke Complex. Luis Mattei (left) and his sons, Luis Jr., Ari, and Samuel arrive for the first day of the new school year at the Mary C. Burke Complex. First-grade student Mateo Bonilla had the honor of being personally welcomed back to school Wednesday morning by the leader of the Chelsea school district, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta (right).