Chelsea students head back to school next week

Chelsea students head back to class next week.

The first day of school for students in grades one through 12 is Wednesday, August 31. The first day of school for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students is Wednesday, Sept. 7.

One of the most noticeable changes over past several school years when doors open is that masks will be optional for students and staff.

The schools lifted the mask mandate at the end of June, but students and staff may still wear masks if they wish or are more comfortable doing so.

People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to Covid-19 should wear a mask, according to a letter Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta sent to parents earlier this summer. Mask wearing will remain mandatory for any person visiting a school health office, and for anyone returning to school from a five-day quarantine following a positive Covid-19 diagnosis.

“Our schools will be a mask friendly environment,” said Abeyta. “Students and staff may choose whether to wear a mask or not.”

Abeyta added that the district will continue to regularly monitor data and follow CDC recommendations in the event the risk level changes.

This school year will also see a new principal at Chelsea High School chief among the new staff in the schools. Obed Morales, formerly the principal at the East Somerville Community School, took the reins at Chelsea High on July 1.

“I will work hard to continue the legacy of success established at Chelsea High School by building strong relationships with teachers, staff, students, families, and community partners,” said Morales shortly after he was hired. “I believe that education is a partnership among and between the school and all stakeholders, and I am fully vested in partnering with each person to make sure every child succeeds at Chelsea High School.”

Abeyta said Morales is a highly respected educator with a real passion for high school students.