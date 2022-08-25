Massachusetts Trial Court partners with Chelsea Public Library

The Trial Court announced that it has partnered with the Chelsea Public Library to provide the public with access to virtual court resources and services at the library.

The program, a Massachusetts Trial Court Access to Justice initiative, will provide visitors with access to computer terminals and the internet to search for court resources, such as interpreter services, legal aid, case information and more. Additionally, visitors will be able to contact the virtual court help desk, use library computers and printers to access and print court forms, and use designated library spaces for virtual court hearings. Some court departments have remote services available via a virtual front counter.

Chelsea Public Library Director Sarah G. Jackson said: “The Chelsea Public Library continuously strives to address the needs of the community. Through our partnership with the Massachusetts Access to Justice Project, we seek to increase access to legal aid for members of our community. Our goal is to provide equitable access to judicial assistance by creating a safe space for people to access virtual court hearings, research and print court documents, and obtain access to online legal support. We thank the City of Chelsea and the MA Trial Courts for assisting with the technology necessary to make these resources available to the public.”

“We are excited about the expansion of our partnership with public libraries to bring virtual court services to local communities,” said Trial Court Chief Justice Jeffrey Locke. “It’s been a pleasure to collaborate the City of Chelsea and Chelsea Public Library to increase access to justice within the community.”

“The Trial Court is committed to providing equal access to the court system for all members of the public and our virtual services are no exception,” said Trial Court Administrator John Bello. “This partnership with local libraries, including Chelsea Public Library, helps ensure that no member of the community gets left behind due to a lack of access to, or understanding of, technology.”

“We are excited to be a part of this forward-thinking initiative between the Trial Court and local libraries such as ours,” said Chelsea City Manager Thomas G. Ambrosino. “I am proud that the City of Chelsea has been able to play a part in providing the technology resources that our residents need to ensure everyone has equal access to justice in our courts.”

First Justice Matthew Machera of Chelsea District Court said: “During the pandemic, many aspects of court business moved into the virtual sphere to ensure the safety of the community while keeping court cases moving forward. It’s imperative that we make sure all members of our community in Chelsea have free and easy access to the technology needed to take advantage of those virtual services. We are grateful for the partnership with Chelsea Public Library to provide access to justice for more of our community.”

The Chelsea Public Library is located at 569 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150. The library’s summer hours are Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Information regarding resources offered via the library will be available on the library’s website at https://www.chelseama.gov/public-library. Those with questions about the offered resources or who would like to make an appointment to get extra help can contact the library at (617) 466-4350.