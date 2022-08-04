News Briefs

Call for Artists

Wayfinding Murals and Public Art for 5 sites in Chelsea to install in Autumn 2022.

The City of Chelsea is pleased to announce new opportunities for creative engagement to enliven walls across the city.

This project includes four sites for painted murals. A fifth involves painting jersey barriers with a companion installation affixed to the existing chainlink fence. A variety of materials and creative approaches to the fence are welcomed such as mesh banners, weaving, and sculpture.

For more information, visit https://www.chelseaprospers.org/…/call-for-artists…