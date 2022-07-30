TND To Appear Before Planning Board Next Week

Tuesday night’s Planning Board meeting was rescheduled to Tuesday, August 2.

When the board meets next week, it will hold a hearing on a major site plan review for a 66-unit affordable housing proposal at 170 Cottage St. by The Neighborhood Developers (TND).

The development next to the Chelsea Greenway will showcase public art and offer residents access to a multi-modal pedestrian and bike path, according to TND.

The project is fully affordable and includes large apartments for families, as well as two units for people with disabilities, and 14 units with a preference for families that have experiences or are at-risk of experiencing homelessness.

Construction is expected to begin in spring of 2023, pending approvals, with 12 one-bedroom apartments, 43 two-bedroom apartments, and 11 three-bedroom apartments.

Sixteen of the apartments will be offered for people making less than 30 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), and the other 50 will be offered at less than 60 percent AMI, according to TND.

The architect of record for the project is Davis Square Architects of Somerville. Some of the property amenities include an 1,800 square foot community room, parking for 72 cars and 70 bicycles, common laundry facilities on each residential floor, and more than 15,000 square feet of open space.

According to TND, the development’s architectural details will emphasize energy efficiency, with details designed to achieve Passive House Certification.