JoJo Morabito and Chago Vasquez Renew Wedding Vows at Gala Reception

Chelsea residents JoJo Morabito and Chago Vasquez renewed their wedding vows at a ceremony and elegant reception July 16 at Spinelli’s, East Boston.

JoJo’s cousin, Deacon Jimmy Leo, performed the wedding vow reaffirmation ceremony celebrating the couple’s commitment to each other.

Chago Vasquez and Jojo Vasquez renewed their vows, celebrating 25 years of marriage.

The Vasquezes were married 25 years ago at Saint Rose Church, with that reception also taking place at Spinelli’s.

‘Friends for Years

JoJo Morabito, 53, said she and Chago Vasquez, 58, had been “friends for years” before walking down the aisle at Saint Rose on May 25, 1997.

“I knew Chago when I was growing up in Chelsea,” said JoJo, who is the daughter of retired Chelsea Police officer Michael Morabito and Joanne Morabito. Chago is the son of Maria Vasquez and the late Luis Vasquez.

JoJo and Chago had both attended Chelsea High School, graduating in 1987 and 1982, respectively.

JoJo is well-known at Walgreen’s, Chelsea, where she has worked for 38 years and is appreciated for her outgoing personality and helpfulness to customers.

Chago works for an HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) company.

The Inspiration for Renewing Their Vows

JoJo said the renewal of vows was “something I always wanted to do.”

“I told my husband that If we make 25 years, I want to have a big get-together with our family and friends,” she related.

Guests at the reception enjoyed a fantastic multi-course meal consisting of Italian wedding soup, salad, ziti, chicken caprese with asparagus, roast beef, roasted potatoes, followed by a dessert of cake, ice cream, and Italian cookies.

DJ Steven Capano of Revere provided the musical entertainment.

Among the guests at the ceremony were the couple’s daughter, Christina, and stepson, Sylvester.

JoJo’s cousin, Revere Councilor-at-Large Steven Morabito, was in attendance, as were Chelsea Chamber of Commerce President Paul Nowicki and his wife, Senior Center Director Tracy Nowicki, and Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Hassell, and her husband, former CHS star athlete, John Hassell. Also enjoying the reception were popular Chelsea resident Minna Karas-Marino and her husband, Nick Marino.

“I think everybody had a great time,” said JoJo.

Judging by the festive atmosphere in the function hall, the guests’ appreciation of the wonderful food and music, and the warmth and energy in which JoJo and Chago welcomed and greet their friends and family – it was a very enjoyable and uplifting event that brought smiles and happiness to all.