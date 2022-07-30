DiDomenico Delivers for Chelsea and His District

Special to the Record

Over the past several months, Sen. Sal DiDomenico has secured several legislative achievements and over $65 million in funding for local organizations, municipalities, and projects in his District and throughout Massachusetts, including nearly $16 million for Chelsea. These massive investments and new programs will provide critical support to non-profit organizations, promote new public projects, and empower residents of all backgrounds.

The legislative victories and allocated funding were passed thanks to DiDomenico’s amendments filed in the fiscal year 2023 state budget, the economic development bill, the ARPA spending bill, also known as An Act relative to immediate COVID-19 recovery needs, and the transportation infrastructure bond bill, also known as An Act relative to Massachusetts transportation resources and climate.

“One of my top priorities is providing essential resources for people in my district and across the state, especially for those most in need,” said Senator DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I am so proud to have secured $65 million for organizations and programs that provide vital services for our residents. This funding will create new opportunities for people of all ages in our communities and support projects that will improve lives and protect our public spaces.”

The following organizations, municipalities, and projects will be funded via Senator DiDomenico’s amendments in the fiscal year 2023 budget, the economic development bill, the ARPA spending bill, and the transportation infrastructure bond bill:

• Boston Public Market, $250,000

• Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee, $150,000

• Cambridge Health Alliance Opioid Program, $75,000

• Cambridge Nonprofit Coalition, $50,000

• Charlestown Harvest on Vine Food Pantry, $50,000

• Charlestown Kennedy Center, $200,000

• Charlestown Resident Alliance, $25,000

• Charlestown Skating for Success, $25,000

• Charlestown Special Townies, $25,000

• Chelsea Broadway Street Project, $5,500,000

• Chelsea Island End River Project for culvert repairs, $8,000,000

• Chelsea Public Schools College and Career Assistance Programs, $150,000

• Chelsea Public Schools Music Programming, $25,000

• Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC) in Chelsea | $50,000

• CONNECT | $25,000

• East End House Cambridge, $75,000

• Early Intervention Workforce and Services, $9,500,000

• Eliot Family Resource Center, $50,000

• Everett Complete Streets Program, $1,500,000

• Everett Fire Department Health Screenings, $25,000

• Everett Haitian Community Center, $100,000

• Everett LGBTQ+ Youth Space and Resource Center, $50,000

• Everett Public Schools Music Truck & Washington, DC Memorial Day Parade, $125,000

• Everett Public Schools Student and Parent Internship Program & Reality Check Program, $150,000

• Everett Roadway Infra-structure Project, $2,000,000

• Food for Free, $75,000

• Former Everett High School building, $1,500,000

• Grace Food Pantry | $50,000

• Greater Boston Fare Free Bus Pilot Program, $1,000,000

• Greater Boston Food Bank, Inc., $17,000,000

• Greenroots, $50,000

• Hazardous Materials Response Teams of Everett, Cambridge & Boston Fire Departments | $500,000

• Joint Committee for Children’s Healthcare of Everett, $50,000

• La Colaborativa, $50,000

• La Comunidad, $50,000

• Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts (LUMA) | $50,000

• Language Access funding for the Registry of Motor Vehicles | $500,000

• Margaret Fuller House of Cambridge, $75,000

• Mary O’Malley Park Hatch Shell design in Chelsea | $75,000

• Mary O’Malley Pier repairs in Chelsea, $1,000,000

• Museum of Science STEM | $375,000

• Mystic Riverwalk in Everett | $1,500,000

• New American Voters Grant Program for ballot translation | $1,000,000

• Nurtury Early Education in Cambridge, $50,000

• Northern Strand Bike Path in Everett, $200,000

• Operation A.B.L.E. adult workforce training, $250,000

• Pediatric Palliative Care – healthcare for children, $8,715,965

• Portal to Hope, $50,000

• Project Bread Targeted SNAP Outreach, $1,920,000

• Roca, Inc., $1,050,000

• Safe and Supportive School Grant Program, $519,993

• The Neighborhood Dev-elopers (TND), $50,000

• Transition House in Cam-bridge, $50,000

• Triangle, Inc. | $200,000

• Zion Human Services, $50,000

The following legislative accomplishments were achieved via Senator DiDomenico’s work in this year’s budget:

• Creation of a common application which will allow individuals the option to apply simultaneously for MassHealth coverage, the supplemental nutrition assistance program, income supports under chapter 117A and chapter 118, veterans’ services benefits under chapter 115, childcare subsidies, housing subsidies, fuel assistance and other needs-based health care, nutrition, and shelter benefits.

• An increase in the TAFDC Children’s Clothing Allowance to $400 per child.

• Extending Universal School Meals in all public schools in Massachusetts.

• Allowing childcare as a covered expense for people participating in the SNAP Education and Training Program.

• Increase funding for Senior Citizens through the Medicare Savings Program

• Addressing deep poverty by increasing cash assistance for our most vulnerable families in the Commonwealth.

• Investing hundreds of millions of dollars in our public schools, housing stability and food insecurity.

The fiscal year 2023 state budget now goes to Governor Baker for his signature. The economic development bill and the transportation infrastructure bond bill are in conference committees before the Governor’s signature. The ARPA spending bill has already been signed into law.