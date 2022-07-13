Police Make Several Arrests Over Past Week

The past week has been a busy one for the Chelsea Police Department.

On Thursday, July 7, local and state police arrested four men on drugs and weapons charges.

With the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police STOP and Violent Fugitive Section, Chelsea detectives conducted early morning search warrants at two Chelsea locations. The search warrants resulted from detectives targeting local acts of violence, including a recent armed home invasion.

Drugs and guns seized while executing search warrants at 78 Washington Ave. on July 7.

Investigators seized six firearms, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, cash, and other evidence in the morning operation. Four individuals, all from Chelsea were taken into custody from 78 Washington Ave. The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely. All four were arraigned in Chelsea District Court and will face multiple charges.

Those arrested were Elijah Acevedo, age 26, Timothy Ramos, age 27, Geovannio Gomez, age 29 and Javier Dejesus, age 30.

On Wednesday, July 6, a traffic stop on Beacham led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Medford man.

A Chelsea police sergeant observed Patrick Eatherton shortly after 12:30 a.m. driving over 70 mph on Beacham Street, which is under construction and unpaved.

Officers stopped the Ford Focus, and during the stop, seized an illegal firearm with a silencer and drugs.

Eatherton was arrested without incident and charged with multiple firearm violations and drug charges.

Chelsea and State Police are also continuing to investigate a serious accident that happened on Eastern Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a 3:26 p.m. call of a collision between an operator of a Honda motorcycle and a Toyota Highlander. Witnesses stated that the Highlander, attempting to turn left onto Bellingham Street, was struck in the rear by the motorcycle traveling south on Eastern Ave. The 29-year-old male operator of the bike from Brookline was taken to MGH in Boston with severe injuries.

Chelsea, State Police Detectives, and the Massachusetts State Police Reconstruction Team continue investigating the factors and causes of the accident.