Recupero Builds an Event: Chelsea Poetry Walk Returns for Its Second Year

The theme of Lorenzo Recupero’s second annual Chelsea 2022 Poetry Walk will be: The Growth of Chelsea.

Perhaps no one better exemplifies that than the event founder himself who is taking The Chelsea Poetry Walk to another level this year.

Chelsea Poetry Walk Founder Lorenzo Recupero (far right) stands proudly with childhood pals and fellow Chelsea natives (from left) Wilver Vasquez, Eduardo Pineda, and Joseph Resnek at the wrapping up of last year’s successful event.

The event, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m. at the Chelsea Walk on Broadway, will feature, among other new additions, a raffle for a brand-new electric guitar in the familiar Chelsea colors of red, black, and white.

“Anybody that submits a poem is automatically entered into the raffle free of charge,” said Recupero, noting that his friend, Joe Resnek, donated the guitar.

An Early Affinity for Writing

Recupero, 33, is a former Boston Globe contributing sports reporter who first became enamored with writing after winning a contest as a 12-year-old middle school student. While in high school, he collaborated with Resnek to rebuild the Chelsea High School student newspaper.

Recupero will be returning as master of ceremonies for The Chelsea Poetry Walk, which drew a large turnout a year ago and was highlighted by Jay Velez’s incredibly well-received poem. Velez will reportedly be showcasing his talents with a new poem this year.

The Call Goes Out to Local Poets

Recupero said anyone in Chelsea is welcomed to submit a poem. The poems will be judged by a panel that consists of Lorenzo Recupero, Joe Resnek, and two teachers, retired English teacher Carol Resnek (Joe’s mother) and Wright School sixth grade math teacher Cindy Rodriguez.

The top 20 poems will be recited at the event and be displayed for eight weeks at Chelsea stores.

“We’ll be giving each winning poet a $25 gift card to downtown businesses,” said Recupero.

“There will also be free give-a-ways of T-shirts and souvenir Poetry Walk buttons and some light refreshments.”

Recupero noted that The Poetry Walk is open to people of all ages. “Last year we had entry submissions from the ages of 12 to 91 years old,” he said. “If you’re a writer and it’s a passion of yours, please submit your poetry and join the community and share it with everyone.”

Chelsea Organizations Will Have Information Tables

In his goal to promote Chelsea, Recupero has asked that local institutions such as the Chelsea Public Library and the Chelsea Senior Center host information tables to raise awareness about their services.

“I want to get everybody involved and tie everything about Chelsea together using this creative expression,” said Recupero. “I also expect several of our city officials to be in attendance.”

One special guest will undoubtedly be Lorenzo’s father, Giovanni Recupero, the well-known District 6 city councilor.

All four candidates in Chelsea’s newly created state representative district, Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson, District 5 Councilor Judith Garcia, Chelsea School Committee member Roberto Jimenez Rivera, and District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor, will be invited to attend the event.

The Growth of Chelsea

Recupero feels he has selected just the right theme for The Poetry Walk at this juncture in the city’s history. “I think between our new developments, a lot more people coming to live in Chelsea, and our residents reemerging with vigor and vibrancy after the pandemic – the Poetry Walk is one way to highlight that growth and for our residents to talk about their experiences growing up in Chelsea,” said Recupero, who is an administrative assistant in the Chelsea Treasury Department.