A Super Summer: Alpert, Renegades Seek Women’s Pro Football’s National Championship

When Chelsea High School students return to school in August, they may want to stop by the athletic director’s office and ask Amanda Alpert for an autograph.

Alpert is doing something very big this weekend. She and her Boston Renegades professional football teammates will be competing for the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) national championship Sunday in Canton, Ohio. The game will be televised live (2 p.m.) on ESPN2, giving Alpert and women’s professional football exposure to millions of sports fans worldwide.

The Renegades, who play their home games at Harry Della Russo Stadium in Revere, will be putting their undefeated record on the line against the Minnesota Vixen.

A High-Scoring Offense

The Renegades’ offense has been unstoppable this season and Alpert has been in the middle of it all as the team’s starting center for every game, every snap.

Alpert is one of the “Sensational Six” linemen who have propelled the Renegades to a 53 points per game average. Alpert is noted for her superior blocking techniques and being, sort of, a player-coach and mentor. She’s quick to credit the entire veteran, offensive line for its teamwork and execution.

“We have Erin Truex at right tackle, Steph Jeffers and Ashley Beckham, who share the duties at right guard, Sam McKay at left guard, and Hillary Crook at left tackle,” said Alpert. “Molly Winston also fills in at the tackle position. Ashley, Steph, and Hillary are going to be on Team USA playing in Sweden when our season is over.”

Renegades running back Tytti Kuusinen, who came to the United States from Finland to play pro football, rushed for four touchdowns in the team’s 42-24 victory over the Pittsburgh Passion in the national semifinals.

“She’s a great back who finds the seam,” credited Alpert. “We can only block so much, and she makes her own blocks happen, too. She’s a powerhouse. We also have an amazing quarterback (the legendary Allison Cahill).”

Alpert is excited about the team’s appearance on ESPN2 and the quest for its fourth consecutive WFA championship.

“We won in 2018, 2019, and 2021 (the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID) and now we’re looking to win in 2022,” said Alpert.

All told, Alpert has been a part of six championship teams, having previously starred for the Boston Militia. She is in her 18th season as a professional football player.

Asked if the current season has been a total success, Alpert replied, “Ask me on July 10 at 4:30 p.m.”

Amanda Alpert, 38, has been the director of athletics, physical education, and health in the Chelsea school system for six years. She has two children, Owen, 7, and Finleigh, 4.

Amanda’s father, Allan Alpert, is well known in Chelsea, having previously served as the city’s director of emergency management and in leadership positions as the president of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Chelsea.