Chelsea lost one of its all-time best this past past week with the passing of William L. “Billy” Moore. He was 92.

Everyone who grew up in Chelsea from the 1940s through the ‘80s knew the Moore family.

Bill was an all-scholastic football player at Chelsea High, where he was a member of the CHS Class of 1947, and served as a detective in the Chelsea police department until his retirement.

Both Bill and his late wife, Nancy, served on the Chelsea School Committee through the 1960s and ‘70s, and were known for their straightforward (some might say blunt!) and honest dedication to the children of the city.

Moreover, every Chelsea resident of the Baby Boom generation of that era personally knew at least one of their 10 children, and likewise came to know both Bill and Nancy, who operated the Richdale’s convenience store for many years at the corner of Highland St. and Central Ave.

The Moores eventually found their way to Alton Bay, N.H., where they had a large farm with cattle, chickens, and pigs, at which they welcomed their many friends from Chelsea.

They also operated a restaurant, Mama Rina’s, (which was named after Nancy’s mother), which became the equivalent of a pilgrimage stop on the way to the New Hampshire Lakes and White Mountain region for those of us traveling north . (Our favorite dish on the menu was A Tour of Italy — Nancy’s homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and eggplant parm — it was huge. We always planned on bringing some back to our place for leftovers, but it was so delicious, we always finished it).

Bill Moore was just a great guy who served our city well in many capacities.

We know we join with all of our fellow Chelsea residents in offering our condolences to the Moore family upon the passing of their patriarch.

May he rest in peace.