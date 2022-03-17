A New Leader in the Business Community: Jen Hassell Begins as Executive Director of Chelsea Chamber of Commerce

Jen Torres Hassell is a proud lifelong resident of this city. The Chelsea High School 1990 graduate is now poised to take over the top leadership position in the Chelsea business community.

Hassell began her tenure as executive director of the Chelsea Chamber of Chamber March 1. Hassell assumes command of the 200-member organization as the city’s residents and businesses continue to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Past Chelsea Chamber of Commerce President Joe Vinard and Chamber President Paul Nowicki welcome Jen Hassell to her new position as the executive director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

Hassell has been a highly visible and active member of the community, attending numerous community events. She saw the position of executive director posted online and decided to apply.

Chamber of Commerce President Paul Nowicki said the selection committee was impressed with Jen’s superb qualifications, enthusiasm for Chelsea, and her plans for the position.

“We’re excited to welcome Jen on board as our executive director and to carry on the leadership of Joe Vinard and Effie Jaramillo who took over the helm during the pandemic,” said Nowicki. “Their work put us in a strong position to be able to attract a terrific candidate like Jen to apply and want to be here.”

A New Era for Chelsea Chamber

The Jen Hassell Era begins with newly refurbished offices on Broadway and the planning of the Chamber of Commerce installation of officers reception to be held March 30 at Homewood Suites.

“This job is a little different, but I think my experience in customer resolution and customer service and my outgoing personality might help to engage more of the community with the Chamber,” said Hassell, who is fluent in Spanish.

“The Chamber is going toward more diversity, and I’m just here to help the community. I want to give back to my community and I want to make sure that we’re just good as our surrounding communities.”

Hassell has begun to visit local businesses as she looks to expand the number of members.

“Hopefully, little by little, business by business, we gain their confidence, and hopefully they become a Chamber member,” said Hassell.

A Background in Customer Service and Management

Jen Hassell began her professional career in supply chain management at Nancy Sales Company on Willow Street where she advanced to become executive assistant to the vice president.

She worked in management at an East Boston firm, Dynasty International for 15 years, and for the last six years she has been an account manager for C.H. Robinson.

Her husband John Was a CHS Sports Great

Jen Hassell is married to John Hassell, one half of one of the greatest brother duos in CHS sports history. John has given back to the community as an assistant coach at Chelsea High. He has worked in juvenile corrections for 24 years. “I’ve known John since the sixth grade,” said Jen. “We met at the Williams School. We didn’t start dating until I was 22 in 1994. We were married in 1998 and we’re celebrating our 24th wedding anniversary this year. Next year, we’ll celebrate our 25th.” John Hassell, younger brother of Andre Hassell, was a standout from the youth sports level through his superb Red Devil career. John and Andre nearly led a Reggie Wilkerson-quarterbacked team to a Super Bowl appearance, falling just shy against Greater Lowell for the Commonwealth Conference title. Teammate Gilberto Castro is the godfather to the Hassells’ daughter, Jaylen. Did Jen attend her future husband’s games at Chelsea High? “Of course, basketball, football,” said Jen. Who’s a better athlete – John or Andre? “Of course, I’m going to say, John,’’ replied Jen. “I still remember by husband’s outside shooter and three-pointers in basketball.” The daughters of John and Jen Hassell are now carrying on the family’s prideful tradition. Their daughter, Juliana, 13, played for a Chelsea flag football championship team and proudly wears her father’s jersey No. 34. A student at the Brown School, Julianna received a citation of excellence from the City Council for winning the title.” The Hassells’ older daughter, Jaylen Hassell, graduated from Chelsea High in 2014 and Salem State University in 2020 with a degree in Criminal Justice. She has accepted a position with DCF in Lynn. The Hassells love the city of Chelsea and its diversity. They purchased a home on Orange Street 14 years ago. “We’re never leaving Chelsea,” said Jen. “My daughter wants to graduate from the same high school that her mom and dad and her sister attended.” If Julianna Hassell can bring the same greatness and leadership that her dad brought to Chelsea High School, watch out.