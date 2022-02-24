Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Residents Make Dean’s List at Wentworth Institute of Technology

The following local students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the Fall 2021 semester.

* Hilcias De La Cruz of Chelsea

* Mazen Khamis of Chelsea

Wentworth Institute of Technology Founded in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology is a nationally ranked university offering career-focused education through bachelor’s and graduate degree programs in areas including engineering, architecture, computer and data science, life sciences, management, and design. Its 31 acres are situated in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, Mass., within walking distance of several leading cultural, educational, sports, and medical hubs. Wentworth is known for its emphasis on career preparation for students through its leading co-op programs, hands-on learning approach, and alignment with 21st-century workforce needs