News Council Honors Chelsea Pride Youth Football by Record Staff • February 24, 2022 • 0 Comments The City Council honored the Chelsea Pride Youth Football organization with a set of resolutions commending its leaders for running an excellent program and inspiring Chelsea’s youth to participate in sports. Front row, from left, are Councillor Norieliz DeJesus, Chelsea Pride Football Director Kevin O’Regan, Chelsea Pride Football Field Director Michael Lopez,Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson, Chelsea Pride Football player Hector Rivas, Chelsea Pride Football Vice President Shawn O’Regan, Abdrielyz Rivas Aviles, Councillor Melinda Vega Maldonado, and Councillor Judith Garcia. Back row, from left, are Councillor Calvin Brown, Councillor Todd Taylor, and Council President Roy Avellaneda. Chelsea Pride Football would like to thank the City Council, City Manager Tom Ambrosino and Chelsea City Solicitor Cheryl Watson Fisher for all their support and dedication to Chelsea Pride Football.