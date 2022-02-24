Chelsea Trailblazers Celebration Tonight

The Chelsea Black Community (CBC), led by President Joan Cromwell, will host its “Chelsea Trailblazers 2022) virtual celebration Thursday at 6 p.m.

Cromwell will preside over the awards ceremony that will honor Chelsea Trailblazers Sara Arman, Richelle Cromwell, Juan Gallego, Loira Moore, Paul Smith, and Nicole McKoy for their commitment to community wellness and creating inclusive solutions.

Picture above is a display at the Chelsea Public Library presented by CPL Director Sarah Gay Jackson and her staff in observance of Black History Month in Chelsea.

The Rev. Dr. Ray Hammond, co-founder of the Bethel AME Church, Boston, will be the keynote speaker for the program.

The celebration will conclude an outstanding slate of events held in coordination with the City’s observance of Black History Month.

At the Feb. 17 virtual event, titled, “Exploring and Preserving Black History in Chelsea,” Chelsea Public Library Director Sarah Gay Jackson and Lewis Latimer Society Co-Director and Curator Ronald Robinson made presentations and hosted the community discussion about the past, present, and future state of Black history in Chelsea.