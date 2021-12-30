Obituaries 12-30-2021

Helen T. Pierce

October 24, 1924 – December 23, 2021

Helen Theresa (Korzeniowska) Pierce joined her beloved husband, parents, siblings and friends in eternal rest on Wednesday, December 23. Helen was a lifelong resident of Chelsea, a city she loved, for almost a century.

After graduating from Chelsea High School, she embarked on a secretarial career that included employment with the federal government in Massachusetts and in Washington D.C. during World War II. While raising her family, she ended her working days as an employee of the Post Office.

Helen was most proud of her family and her Polish heritage. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church. She traveled with her beloved husband, Linwood during her lifetime, including trips to Poland, Russia, Israel, Greece, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Aruba and Atlantic City. She enjoyed reading, listening to opera, going to the gym, watching Catholic television, playing cards and Bingo.

Helen was the daughter of the late Karol and Antonina Korzeniowski, and the loving wife of the late Linwood Pierce, with whom she shared 60 years of marriage. She was predeceased by her three brothers and one sister and their respective spouses: Mitchell and Lillian Korzeniowski, Charles and Alice Korzeniowski, Edward and Virginia Korzeniowski, and Mary and James Pinkman.

Helen is survived by three daughters and their spouses: Linda Von Buedingen of Oneonta, New York, Eileen and William Wrona of Uxbridge, and Marian Pierce and Dylan Murdock of Rochester. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Steven Carlson, Lauren Glynn, Evelyn Murdock, Pierce Wrona and Jeffrey Murdock and her great-granddaughters, Sydney Carlson and Lucy Glynn. She was very happy to celebrate her 97th birthday with everyone this past October. She will also be remembered fondly by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family welcomes friends and loved ones to remember her remarkable life by gathering for her Funeral Mass today, Thursday, December 30 at St. Rose Church, 600 Broadway Chelsea at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Per order of the Chelsea Board of Health, all visitors are required to wear face masks while in the Church, and physical distancing is advised.

In lieu of flowers, Helen would appreciate your support of Catholic Television, which brought her so much comfort throughout the years. Donations can be made to Boston Catholic Television, PO Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Waltham, MA 02471, or visit www.catholictv.org/donate.html

Francesco Recupero

Dog Handler and Former Wonderland Dog Track Employee

Francesco Recupero, a late resident of East Boston, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, December 23 at the Cambridge Health Alliance Hospital in Everett. He was 64 years old.

Born in Sicily, Italy, the son of Giuseppe Recupero and the late Anna (Rizzo), Francesco came to the United States with his family when he was a small child. He did serve time in the Italian Army but dedicated his working career here in the U.S. as a dog handler. Francesco worked for a number of years at Wonderland Dog Track in Revere and six years at a veterinary clinic that cared for the dogs that raced at Wonderland. He will be forever missed by all who loved him.

The beloved father of Giuseppe Recupero and his wife, Ladeane and Giovanni Recupero, all of Italy, he was the dear brother of Giovanni Recupero and his wife, Anna of Chelsea and Giuseppe Recupero and his wife, Carol of Chelsea. He is also lovingly survived by two grandchildren, Francesco and Eddie Recupero of Italy, 17 nieces and nephews, 32 great nieces and nephews and eight great-great nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Francesco’s visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Friday, December 31 from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish/ Our Lady of Grace Church, 59 Nichols St., Chelsea at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden.

Per order of the Chelsea Board of Health, masks are required in all public spaces at the funeral home and church.

Antonio Depina

Of Lynn, formerly of Chelsea

Antonio Depina passed away on Monday, December 27 after a brief illness. He was 70 years of age.

Born and raised in Brava, Cabo Verde, he was a beloved son of the late Antonio and Anna Depina. He received his formal education in Brava and started raising his family in Brava. He came to the United States in 1986 and settled in Chelsea for several years before moving to Lynn 22 years ago. Antonio worked for many years with Housekeeping Services at the Hilton Hotel at Logan Airport.

As a young man, he demonstrated his athleticism playing soccer and running in several Marathons in Cabo Verde. He was an all-around Boston sports fan and followed several other national sports teams.

He was the espoused companion for many years to Lucinda Monteiro and was the devoted father of Anna Depina Alfama and her husband, Ivnilson of Taunton, Manuel Antonio Depina and his wife, Alia of Lynn, Adelina Depina, Neusa Depina and Julia Depina, all of Cabo Verde, Elizabeth Depina of Boston, and Kenny Depina at home in Lynn. He was the cherished grandfather of 10 and dear brother of Adelina Depina of Chelsea, Arminda of Pawtucket, RI, Izaura o Cabo Verde and Manuel Depina of Portugal.

Visiting hours will be held from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Monday, January 3 from 4 – 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. All visitors are required to wear face masks while in the Funeral Home, per order Chelsea Board of Health.

Funeral Services will be conducted from the Welsh Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 4 at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Anthony Memorial – Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea.

Maria Donato-Anaya

July 1, 1927 – December 23, 2021

Maria A. Donato-Anaya, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 23 at Eastpointe Nursing and Rehab in Chelsea where she has been receiving supportive care for the last several years. Born and raised in Arroyo, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Rafael Donato and Dominga Cruz-Anaya. In 1944, Maria married Juan DeJesus and raised her family of nine sons and five daughters in Arroyo. A resident of Arroyo for most of her life, she settled with her family in Chelsea 25 years ago and has resided here since. Her life's devotion was to her home and family. In addition to her children, she is survived by numerous grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Mass was celebrated in St. Rose of Lima Church, 600 Broadway Chelsea on Tuesday, December 28. Services will continue in Arroyo, Puerto Rico and conclude with Maria being placed to rest in Arroyo.