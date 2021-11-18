Power Requests a Recount

District 8 candidate Maria Belen Power requested a recount in the Nov. 2 election, and after having the necessary signatures certified, that recount will take place Saturday at 8 a.m. at Chelsea City Hall.

Power finished second in the election, with incumbent District 8 Councillor Calvin Brown winning by four votes on Election Day. The tally apparently now gives Brown a 10-vote lead heading into the recount.

Power is being represented in the recount process by attorney Kate Cook.

Under the direction of City Clerk Jeannette Cintron White, all ballots cast in the election, including the “blanks”, will be recounted by a team of workers.

‘I’m very interested in seeing every counted,” said Power.

The recount is open to the public.