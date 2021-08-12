City Re-institutes Mask Mandate in Public Areas of City Hall, Senior Center and Library

The Department of Public Health is closely monitoring an increase in COVID-19 cases in Chelsea and surrounding areas caused by the Delta variant, and said last Friday it will re-institute the mask mandate in some public buildings.

“As a preventative measure to continue keeping our community and employees safe, the City is re-instituting a mask mandate for all the public areas in City Hall, the Senior Center, and the Library,” read a statement from the City.

The new mandate was in effect starting Monday, Aug. 9. No employees or members of the general public will be allowed access to these municipal buildings without a mask or face covering for the nose and face. Masks must be worn in all public areas of these buildings.

Given the contagiousness of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the City encourages all unvaccinated residents, as well as vaccinated residents with other risk factors, to wear masks at all times in all indoor locations.

“We also encourage anyone still unvaccinated to get vaccinated,” read the statement. “The COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19.”

Free vaccines are available every weekend at the Senior Center across from City Hall: Fri. 3-7; Sat/Sun 10-5; and Mon. 2-6.

Finally, given the infectious nature of the Delta variant for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, anyone experiencing even mild symptoms, as well as anyone who has had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, should get tested. There is free testing on the City Hall lawn on Broadway 7 days per week: Mon-Fri. 2-6, Sat/Sun 11-5.