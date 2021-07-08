Program Aims to Significantly Increase Women And Minority-Owned Electrical Contractor Firms

Aiming to tackle historical inequities in the construction industry, IBEW Local 103 and NECA Greater Boston contractors have launched a new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Empower DEI Program initiative to proactively increase the number of minority and women-owned union contractor businesses in Greater Boston.

The Empower DEI Program combines an advanced training program with mentoring, resources and support for experienced, licensed minority-owned and women-owned NECA contractors and IBEW Local 103 electricians seeking to open their own businesses. Participants will have access to experienced industry leaders and business support designed to ensure their success.

The Program will serve current and aspiring Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) electrical contractors in the union construction industry. Eligible candidates will include those who hope to start their own companies and are committed to maintaining area employment standards, as well as existing MBE/WBE companies looking to grow and expand their business.

As the focus on equity in the construction industry increases, the demand for more minority-owned and women-owned businesses continues to grow. The Program hopes to spark innovation and entrepreneurial success among groups of workers who historically have been locked out of opportunities.

“This is an exciting, necessary initiative to empower communities who have been underrepresented in business ownership. A labor-management partnership is the right approach to increase the number of woman and minority-owned contractors in Boston,” said City of Boston Mayor Kim Janey. “Women and people of color have made this great City what it is. The IBEW 103 and NECA Empower DEI Program creates a pathway to uplift this work and strengthen our communities.”

In December, the National Electrical Contractors Association joined a growing number of organizations in naming a DEI task force to drive a long-term cultural shift in the electrical industry by fostering a more inclusive environment through education, awareness, and open dialogue. The Program will include DEI-focused trainings, digital resources, webinars, surveys, online classes, and other measures. The Empower DEI Program is a core component of the effort to dismantle structural racism and sexism within the construction industry and beyond.

The inaugural class of the Empower DEI Program will include KB-MAC, Inc., a newly formed company founded by current IBEW 103 Business Agent Kenell Broomstein, in partnership with industry leader and NECA member Sullivan & McLaughlin Companies, Inc.

The project is led by a diverse board of experts that will provide access, mentorship, connections, training, and business growth opportunities to qualified participants’

The Empower DEI Program offers:

IBEW 103 and NECA Greater Boston commit to furthering DEI goals in Massachusetts through this Program. To learn more about the Empower DEI Program, visit: EmpowerDEI.org.