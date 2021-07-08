Sixth Annual Let It Fly Hoops Tourney to Return in August

The sixth annual Let It Fly Classic will return to Highland Park this summer in conjunction with the Chelsea Black Community (CBC) to raise money for scholarship and highlight some of the best players in the area on the hardcourt.

Kyle Umemba and Caesar Castro, two Chelsea residents that excelled in basketball at BB&N and Chelsea High School, announced that they would be holding the tournament on Aug. 14 in Highland Park. Games and entertainment to being a 9 a.m. and the tourney will last until 4 p.m.

“Cesar and I have witnessed many positive changes within our city, yet there continues to be setbacks that many youth of Chelsea experience,” wrote Umemba. “We are asking for community support to ensure the tournament will be a profound success. We hope that the community will join in being a part of providing an opportunity to promote educational growth for the young people of Chelsea, individuals that someday will be leaders of our great community. Unfortunately, last year the Let It Fly Basketball Tournament was cancelled due to COVID 19, and this was an immense set-back for students who heavily rely on the scholarship. Two years ago, we doubled our goal from the previous years to 10 scholarships. This year, we are aiming to match 2019 efforts by providing 10 scholarships again.”

The scholarships go to students at Chelsea High or Phoenix Charter School, and all in the Class of 2022.

There is scheduled to be food and games, live entertainment, a DJ and more.

For more information, or information on how to donate, contact Umemba or Castro at [email protected]