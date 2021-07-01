Skateboard Program Comes to Chelsea

The Chill Foundation (Chill) partnered with Chelsea Recreation Division to offer a 3-day Skateboard Program to youth ages 10-18, this past June.

Ten local youth came to the Williams School Courtyard, every Wednesday, to participate in the two-hour and 30 minute program. All associated costs were covered, and gear was provided for the participants.

The Chill Foundation (Chill) partnered with Chelsea Recreation Division to offer a 3-day Skateboard Program to youth ages 10-18, this past June. Approximately 10 Chelsea young people participated.

“Youth in our community love to skateboard,” said Omar Miranda, Manager Chelsea Recreation & Cultural Affairs Division. “It was a great opportunity to have two Chill skateboard specialists, Karlos Jeri, local Coordinator for the Chill Foundation, and Mira Haddad teaching our youth how to learn and safely manage skateboarding skills. We hope Chill can return during our fall season.”

Chelsea Recreation Division’s return to a variety of in-person community recreation programs will continue to be gradual, careful, and safe, as residents continue to adapt along with the world. It’s clear that the youth want and need Chill, and board sports, now more than ever. Chill programs are the perfect vehicle for taking on challenges.

Chill is a positive youth development program where board sports become a vehicle for empowerment. Revolving around a core value-driven curriculum, Chill programs consist of experiential learning activities, reflection, and discussion, paired with board sport lessons. Chill’s six core values provide youth with a foundation and framework for learning and growth, supported and enhanced through on-board progression and adult mentorship.

Currently in its 25th year, Chill is impacting local communities with programs in 16 cities throughout North America and internationally, and has served more than 25,000 young people since its inception. Chill made the transition from a private to a public charity in May, 2019.