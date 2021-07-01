News Major Milestone Hit on City Hall Clocktower Restoration by Record Staff • July 1, 2021 • 0 Comments The faces of the restored clock on the City Hall Clock Tower were lowered into place last Saturday, June 26, as the full restoration of the tower hit a major milestone. The top of the tower has now been outfitted with new gold leaf coatingand the clocks are now in place and will keep good time from here on out. The project will now wind down and the scaffolding will be removed. The project should be complete by the end of July.