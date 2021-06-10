News Briefs

Do You Want Fast Internet for You, Your Family, and Friends in Chelsea?

Please fill out this citywide survey to inform how our city needs to improve services and what programs you need! The survey will take 8 minutes to complete. Your input will help the city plan for future infrastructure investment, programs to increase digital skill sets, and policy changes to improve speed, price, and reliability of services. Take the survey at https://mapc.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9Nsi6j7acPhCe1g

Arlington Street On-ramp Reopening

At 5 a.m. on Friday, June 4, the Arlington Street on-ramp to Route 1 southbound in Chelsea will be reopened to drivers. The ramp has been closed since early 2020 for structural and safety improvements.

Market Basket Vaccination Clinics

A mobile outdoor vaccination clinic will be available at Market Basket in Chelsea (170 Everett Avenue):

•Thursday, June 10-Saturday, June 12, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. Pfizer vaccine is free and safe for all ages 12 + regardless of immigration status. If you want, you can make an appointment at https://www.cic-health.com/marketbasket, but people will also be accepted without appointment

Those getting the vaccine at the clinic will get a $25 Market Basket gift card.

Chelsea Public Library Programs and “Grab and Go” Craft Kits

The Bear Crown craft kits are available while supplies last. Pick-up times are:

*Monday, Tuesday, and Friday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Wednesday and Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*Saturday – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•Book Club on May 27th at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The book is Let’s Pretend This Never Happened (a mostly true memoir) by Jenny Lawson. To reserve a copy, please contact the library at 617-466-4350. Email [email protected] to register.

•Baby Sign Language program on Zoom to help parents communicate with babies ages up to 36 months. June 12th at 10 a.m. Sign-up by emailing [email protected]

•Mindful Einstein program. A weekly session of simple and fun activities to encourage mindfulness and relaxation in children aged 3-6 on Zoom. Thursdays at 4 p.m., 6/3, 6/10, 6/17, 6/24. Email [email protected] to sign-up.

Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Owners of restaurants, food trucks, bars, bakeries and related businesses can now apply to the SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Available up to

$10 million per business in COVID-19 relief for payroll costs, rental payments, debt service and more. If used correctly, these funds don’t have to be refunded. Priority will be given in the first 21 days to restaurants owned by women, veterans and socially or economically disadvantaged groups. Learn more about the restaurant revitalization fund at https://www.sba.gov/restaurantes. Get help with your application by calling 1-844-279-8898.

Temporary Outdoor Dining Permits Available

To expand business opportunities during COVID-19, restaurants and eateries can now apply for a temporary permit to offer outdoor dining services on:

•Private Property (including privately owned parking lots.)

•Sidewalks.

•Other public spaces such as streets or parking spaces adjacent to your establishment (Permits to use such adjacent streets or parking spaces require approval from the Traffic Commission).

Permits are valid through November 5, 2021 or 60 days until after the Governor ends the Pandemic. With each of these options, restaurants that currently serve alcohol may also serve alcohol outdoors in accordance with the Licensing guidelines. Apply for a permit online: Application for 2021 Temporary Outdoor Dining for Restaurants and Eateries. The City will also offer free technical assistance to business owners who need help with outdoor space design. To coordinate a meeting with the team, please contact Lourdes Alvarez via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-487-9763. Read more at www.chelseama.gov/OutdoorDining.

Join the Beautification Committee

Interested in beautifying the City? There is a Beautification Committee that meets monthly with the City Manager, ISD and the DPW to talk about trash and problem properties and to consider beautification initiatives such as improved signage, cigarette butlers and public art. If you are interested in being part of this Committee, please contact either Laura Brockington at GreenRoots email [email protected] or Monica Elias at The Neighborhood Developers email [email protected]

Mass Save Looking for Applicants

Do you own a 1-4 unit residential building? For a limited time, Mass Save’s sponsors are offering owners of 1-4 unit residential buildings 100% off all approved insulation for all rental units. These energy upgrades can help save energy and money.

To get started, schedule a FREE Mass Save Home Energy Assessment at (978) 237-4530 or visit https://allinenergy.org/chelsea.html.

Property Tax Work-off Program

Applications are available for the Senior Property Tax Work-off Program and the Veterans Tax Work-off Program. The programs have no income eligibility requirements. Any senior 60 years or older, and any veteran, with an ownership interest in real estate is allowed to participate in the Tax Work-Off Program regardless of assets or income. Participants receive a $1,500 reduction on property taxes, working 111.11 hours for the City. Interested persons should contact the HR Department at 617-466-4170 or find applications online by visiting www.chelseama.gov/elder-services/pages/senior-tax-work-program.

Community Painting Day: Winnisimmet Street

Saturday June 19 (10 am-4 pm)

Participate in the community painting day on Winnisimmet Street on Saturday, June 19, as the City celebrates Freedom Day commemorating the emancipation of those enslaved in the United States. No experience needed, and volunteers will paint by numbers. Register at: TINYURL.COM/WinnisimmetPaintDay. This is one of many art projects the city of Chelsea is installing this summer to cheer up the downtown. Learn more about the project at https://www.chelseaprospers.org/division-st-neighborway