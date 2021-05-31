June 4 will be 5th annual PRIDE Flag raising – in person

Join the Chelsea LGBTQ Coalition for the 5th annual raising of the Pride flag at the new location of Chelsea Square next to Stebbins Fountain. On June 4 starting at 6:30 p.m. the formal flag raising ceremony will feature Star Chung of the Chelsea Police and brief remarks commemorating the day.

The flag raising is immediately followed with a community celebration. Entertainment provided by our hostess for the evening local Drag Queen Veronica Vandersnatch. Free games and musical fun will mark the evening featuring a musical Drag Bingo. Expect Lots of fabulous prizes including rainbow masks and mini Chelsea Pride flags.

You don’t have to be LGBTQ to participate, this event is open to ALL members of the Chelsea community and is presented in partnership with Chelsea Prospers, the City of Chelsea’s neighborhood initiative, and Jukebox Events. With critical ground work provided by the Chelsea DPW for the fifth year in a row.