News Briefs

Chelsea Public Library Programs Grab and Go Craft Kits

The Bear Hat craft kits are available while supplies last. Pick up times are:

*Monday, Tuesday, and Friday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Wednesday and Thursday – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*Saturday – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

•The May Storytimes are still on Facebook. Please join us at https://www.facebook.com/chelseamapubliclibrary. There will be Mindfulness Mondays at 10:30 a.m., Bear Time Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m., Stars and Outer Space Wednesdays at 10 a.m., and a special storytime with the Children’s Librarian on May 25th at 10 a.m.

•CPL Book Club on May 27th at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The book is Let’s Pretend This Never Happened (a mostly true memoir)by Jenny Lawson. To reserve a copy, please contact the library at 617-466-4350. Email [email protected] to register.

•The Virtual Baby Sign Language program on June 12th at 10 a.m. is funded by the Chelsea Public Library Trustees. Please sign-up by emailing [email protected]

•Mindful Einstein Program. A virtual weekly session of simple and fun activities to encourage mindfulness and relaxation in children! Thursdays at 4 p.m., 6/3, 6/10, 6/17, 6/24. Sign-up for one or for all by emailing [email protected]

Island End Park Spring Cleaning

Saturday May 22 (12:30-2.30 pm)

Join volunteers for a coastal cleanup and nature walk, learn about upcoming plans to improve Island End Park and more. Meet at Mary O’Malley State Park at 12:30 p.m. All ages welcome!

Wear long pants and sturdy shoes and get ready to get dirty! (And don’t forget your mask too. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed.)

Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Owners of restaurants, food trucks, bars, bakeries and related businesses can now apply to the SBA Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Available up to

$10 million per business in COVID-19 relief for payroll costs, rental payments, debt service and more. If used correctly, these funds don’t have to be refunded. Priority will be given in the first 21 days to restaurants owned by women, veterans and socially or economically disadvantaged groups. Learn more about the restaurant revitalization fund at https://www.sba.gov/restaurantes. Get help with your application by calling 1-844-279-8898.

Mace Tot Lot Revitalization

Please join the City of Chelsea online to discuss the future renovation of Mace Tot Lot.

When: Wednesday May 19, 6 p.m.

Questions? Contact Ben Cares at 781.300.3016 or [email protected]

New Food Security Program

The City received $50,000 in last year’s State Budget to implement a new food security program from the Department of Agricultural Resources.

Focused on supporting local food security initiatives, the Program offers direct grants, up to $10,000 per organization, for capital and operational purposes. Organizations establishing or operating food pantries, community kitchens, community agriculture, and other food security efforts that serve low- and moderate-income residents are eligible to apply. The Program is expected to assist approximately five new or existing local food programs.

The deadline for proposals is May 21st, 2021 at 4 p.m. Proposals can be submitted to [email protected] via email or at 500 Broadway, Room 101, Chelsea, MA 02150. Our team is available to provide technical assistance to anyone interested in applying for this program.

Beacham Street Traffic Advisory

The Beacham/Williams Transportation Corridor Project started on Monday, May 3. Construction will take place Monday through Friday during off-peak hours. Construction activities will impact several locations along the roadway from Spruce Street to the Everett City Line. Open to Business & Freight only. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Visit www.chelseama.gov/BeachamWilliamsCorridor for a detailed project description and traffic management plans. The City of Chelsea will continue to provide regular weekly updates regarding this project’s impacts.

Temporary Outdoor Dining Permits Available

To expand business opportunities during COVID-19, restaurants and eateries can now apply for a temporary permit to offer outdoor dining services on:

•Private Property (including privately owned parking lots.)

•Sidewalks.

•Other public spaces such as streets or parking spaces adjacent to your establishment (Permits to use such adjacent streets or parking spaces require approval from the Traffic Commission).

Permits are valid through November 5, 2021 or 60 days until after the Governor ends the Pandemic. With each of these options, restaurants that currently serve alcohol may also serve alcohol outdoors in accordance with the Licensing guidelines. Apply for a permit online: Application for 2021 Temporary Outdoor Dining for Restaurants and Eateries. The City will also offer free technical assistance to business owners who need help with outdoor space design. To coordinate a meeting with the team, please contact Lourdes Alvarez via email at [email protected] or by calling 617-487-9763. Read more at www.chelseama.gov/OutdoorDining.

Join the Beautification Committee

Interested in beautifying the City? There is a Beautification Committee that meets monthly with the City Manager, ISD and the DPW to talk about trash and problem properties and to consider beautification initiatives such as improved signage, cigarette butlers and public art. If you are interested in being part of this Committee, please contact either Laura Brockington at GreenRoots email [email protected] or Monica Elias at The Neighborhood Developers email [email protected]

Mass Save Looking for Applicants

Do you own a 1-4 unit residential building? For a limited time, Mass Save’s sponsors are offering owners of 1-4 unit residential buildings 100% off all approved insulation for all rental units. These energy upgrades can help save energy and money.

To get started, schedule a FREE Mass Save Home Energy Assessment at (978) 237-4530 or visit https://allinenergy.org/chelsea.html.