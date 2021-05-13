MVES Issues RFP for Older Adult Programs

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to fund innovative programs that promote the health, well-being, and independence of older adults and to complement or supplement the support activities of primary caregivers.

Areas of focus include: family caregiver issues and services; special populations such as elders with special needs, isolated, marginalized, LGBT elders and those who are disadvantaged by racial, cultural and/or linguistic barriers; health promotion programs that focus on evidence-based programs for older adults; transportation; housing insecurity; social insecurity/isolation; health and wellness, including physical and behavioral health; and economic insecurity.

Funding is available by MVES through the Older American Act and is subject to availability of federal funding. Funding for projects begin October 1, 2021 and end on September 30, 2022.

MVES is requesting Letters of Intent from organizations wishing to apply for funding to support individuals age 60 and older in MVES’ service area, which includes Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Melrose, North Reading, Reading, Revere, Stoneham, Wakefield and Winthrop. The Letter of Intent, not to exceed two pages, should include:

• Purpose of the program

• Which of the AAA funding priorities the program will address

• The estimated amount of Title III funding the applicant will request

• Anticipated number of older adults the program expects to serve

• Cities and towns the program plans to serve

Letters of Intent should be sent electronically to [email protected] by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021.

Letters of Intent will be reviewed and prospective applicants will be sent the full application for Title III funding to be completed by 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday July 7, 2021.

If you have questions please contact Lauren Reid, MVES Director of Community Programs, at [email protected] or 781-388-2382.