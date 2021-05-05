Temple Emmanuel, CCC Host Chelsea Community Cares Day

Last Saturday Chelsea Community Connections and Temple Emmanuel collaborated to host a day of accepting household donations in the morning and giving them right back to the community in the afternoon.

CCC Director Cara Cogliano and Temple Community Engagement Coordinator Herb Selesnick coordinated the onsite operations in the Temple Courtyard.

“We’re hosting our first Community Cares event,” said Cogliano. “The morning hours are for the community to drop off donations of clothing, shoes, household items, children’s toys and books, and in the afternoon we welcome all residents and community members to fill a bag of items. The community is caring for each other.”

Selesnick said, “It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Chelsea Community Connections people. They’re a very energetic, very positive, and very inspiring group.”