Mystic/Tobin Bridge closures 5/3 and 5/4

•ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND FULL CLOSURE (5/3)

o On Monday, 5/3 Route 1 Southbound where it passes through the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the combined Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project will experience a full night closure beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

o The detour for this closure will be that southbound traffic will exit Route 1 at the Carter Street Off Ramp then head back to Route 1 southbound taking the Carter Street On Ramp

• CARTER STREET OFF-RAMP CLOSURE (5/4)

o On Tuesday, 5/4 the Carter Street Off-Ramp will experience overnight closures beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m.

o Motorists seeking to access destinations in Chelsea should use the Exit for Route 16 West Everett/Somerville.