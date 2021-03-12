Chelsea high school student killed in horrible East Boston car crash

Chelsea High School (CHS) students are grieving today with one another outdoors at the football stadium behind the school after learning Thursday that one of the men killed in an horrendous car accident on McLellan Highway in East Boston was their friend and fellow student.

Supt. Almi Abeyta confirmed on Friday morning that Jonathan Hernandez Flores passed away due to the car accident – which took place late on Wednesday night. The crash happened when the car hit a pole near Curtis Street in East Boston, and with such intensity that it split one of the vehicles into two pieces.

Chelsea student Jonathan Hernandez Flores was killed in a tragic crash Wednesday night on East Boston’s McLellan Highway. Students are being given space today (Friday) to grieve with counseling at Chelsea Stadium.



Abeyta said students are feeling the loss, and that Hernandez Flores was a long-time student in Chelsea Public Schools (CPS) – now attending the Chelsea Opportunity Academy (COA).

“This is a very sad loss that impacts all of us,” wrote Abeyta in the letter. “Jonathan attended his whole educational career in CPS – going to the John Silber Early Learning Center, Berkowitz Elementary School, Clark Avenue Middle School, and Chelsea High School before he transferred to Chelsea Opportunity Academy. We, the Chelsea Public Schools, extend our deepest condolences and support to Jonathan’s family and friends…Our thoughts and prayers are with Jonathan’s family.”

The family of Jonathan Hernandez have started a GoFundMe page this week, and posted the following statement about Hernandez.

“Hello everyone, we say this with a heavy heart,” it read. “Our family was stricken with a terrible tragedy. Our Jonathan was involved in a serious car accident and unfortunately he is no longer with us. It goes without saying that these are very tough times. We ask that if anyone is willing to donate to his services, please do. Anything helps. He was loved by many and this is very tough for everyone.”

Chelsea Opportunity Academy Principal Ron Schmidt has reached out to the family for support from the district. The family has asked the public to respect their privacy while they grieve.

Chelsea students were given space at the football stadium today, with counseling and the like. Social distancing protocols will be in place, and staff members are being provided space to grieve in online sessions.

The GoFundMe page is below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/fmnb4-jonathan-hernandez?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer&fbclid=IwAR2n2UgImLr2iVRugtTWWz2lgm60vV0iMzeFMlzjkZs_KAGamFHKlioeKXo