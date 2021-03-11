News Helping the Salvation Army by Record Staff • March 11, 2021 • 0 Comments The Chelsea Salvation Army was pleased to accept a donation from Javier Bellini, vicepresident of Cambridge Savings Bank, on March 3 at the Chestnut Street facility. Acceptingit is the Salvation Army’s Isael Gonzalez. “We are so grateful for the support of communitypartners like Cambridge Savings Bank that support the work we do for our community,”said Gonzalez. “Because of partners like them The Salvation Army of Chelsea/EastBoston have served 5.9 million meals since March 2020, and The Salvation Army distributed14.5 million meals across Massachusetts.”