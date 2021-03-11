News

Helping the Salvation Army

The Chelsea Salvation Army was pleased to accept a donation from Javier Bellini, vice
president of Cambridge Savings Bank, on March 3 at the Chestnut Street facility. Accepting
it is the Salvation Army’s Isael Gonzalez. “We are so grateful for the support of community
partners like Cambridge Savings Bank that support the work we do for our community,”
said Gonzalez. “Because of partners like them The Salvation Army of Chelsea/East
Boston have served 5.9 million meals since March 2020, and The Salvation Army distributed
14.5 million meals across Massachusetts.”

