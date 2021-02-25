Obituaries 02-25-2021

Victor P. Monkiewicz

May 14, 1955 – February 9, 2021

Victor P. Monkiewicz, 65, passed away unexpectedly on February 9 at the Beverly Hospital.

He was a beloved son of the late Walter Z. and Leonarda M. (Gerry) Monkiewicz.

Born in Lynn, he was raised in Lynnfield and attended community college studying business management. As a young man, he worked in the family business and officially joined KAYEM Foods in Chelsea on July 1st 1973 to January 30th 2013, giving 40 years of service to the family business.

He worked in every department at KAYEM over the years and ended up in the kitchen where he felt the most at home chopping, blending and stuffing all of the items KAYEM makes every day. Victor ran all of the ovens and steam water tanks in the smoke house. He worked in muscle meat, learning how to trim beef, pump hams, roast beef, etc. and worked in the packing room as well.

Victor was part of an exchange program where he went to Germany to learn how to make and stuff many different products and bring his knowledge back to KAYEM. He also learned from some of the best long-term “Old Tyme” employees of KAYEM on how to make kiska, head cheese, jellied corn beef and was one of many who helped make the casing and stuff the “World’s Largest Kielbasa” when KAYEM made an attempt to get into the Guinness Book of World Records.

He loved working with other people and was a favorite of his Uncle Tony. He spent many summers on Uncle Tony’s boat. Victor loved to snowmobile, which he did first as a family with all his uncles and later with all his brothers and sister. He would travel to St. Petersburg, Florida to enjoy the sun and fun with family and enjoy life.

His sense of humor was shared with his nephews and nieces and they never grew tired of his jokes and funny texts. He enjoyed making everyone laugh, “a good old belly laugh”! He was always smiling and helping others in any way he could. He had the biggest heart of anyone. He will be remembered for his generosity in helping others.

Everyone who met Victor always had a story to retell about their interaction with him, he left an impression, with a loving touch, always with a smile and chuckle, as he was a gentle giant and made you feel comfortable like a good friend.

Victor lived a simple life and took care of those around him till the end. He is now reunited with his Mom, Dad, his sister Krystyna and brothers: Casimir “Charli” and Thomas and other family members.

He will be dearly missed by his siblings; Stephan Monkiewicz and his wife, Cheryl of No. Berwick Maine, Tricia Williams of Rowley and Janek Monkiewicz of Reading. He was the cherished uncle of Nicole Bruss, Seth, Khara, Hannah and Solomon Monkiewicz, Nathan and Jacob Williams, Adam, Kasia and Brody Monkiewicz. He is also survived by his aunts, many cousins, extended family and friends.

A springtime celebration of Victor’s life and inurnment in Holy Cross Cemetery will be announced at a later date.

DONATIONS: Should friends desire contributions in his name can be made to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford St., #3, Burlington MA 01803 or click here; DONATE

DONATIONS: Should friends desire contributions in his name can be made to Neurofibromatosis Northeast, 9 Bedford St., #3, Burlington MA 01803 or click here; DONATE

Helen Tryder

Of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea

Helen Y. (DeGurski) Tryder of Peabody, formerly of Chelsea, died on February 17.

The devoted wife of the late John J. Tryder, Sr., she was the beloved mother of John J. Tryder, Jr. and his wife, Rosalind of Peabody, Allen C. Tryder of Raymond, NH and the late David R. Tryder. She was the eldest of 13 children of the late John and Yvonne (Babineau) DeGurski; cherished grandmother of Cristen Tryder and her husband, Sean Carbone of Middleton, Brendan Tryder and his wife, Marla of Hooksett, NH, Kimberly Tryder and her companion, Andy of Windham, NH and Jonathan Tryder and his companion, Bella of Raymond, NH. She is also lovingly survived by her great grandson, Abel Tryder as well as many nieces.

Due to the current health pandemic and with concern for family and friends, funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , 501 St. Jude Place., Memphis, TN, 38105 or to the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215 or at giving.childrenshospital.org.

John Richard Baggs

Retired auto mechanic

John Richard Baggs, 70, of Malden passed away Thursday morning, February 18 at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Everett, the son of the late John M. and Mildred B. (Carnell) Baggs, he attended Chelsea Public Schools and graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1970.

An auto mechanic by trade, John worked at Pallin’s Buick, Smyly Buick and Melrose Dodge throughout his working career before retiring when at 62. John enjoyed his retirement by spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was a former auxiliary member of the American Legion in Malden where he enjoyed spending time with many close friends. John will be forever missed by all those who loved him dearly.

The devoted father of Dawn Baggs of Chelsea, Shaun Thompkins and his wife, Amanda of Haverhill, Caress Baggs of Malden and Krystal Bonet of New Hampshire, he was the dear brother of Robert A. “Bobby” Baggs and his wife, Inta of Saugus; cherished uncle of Robert “Bobby” Baggs and John Baggs. He is also lovingly survived by eight grandchildren: Danté , Shampell, Ava, Lila, Julianna, Daymien, Cameron, and Isabella; three great grandchildren, Ja’Nellise, Aubrielle, Alayani and numerous close friends.

John's Funeral Services were conducted at the Carafa Family Funeral Home in Chelsea on Tuesday, February 23. Services concluded with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.