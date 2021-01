On Tuesday, January 19, both Route 1 Southbound and Northbound – where it passes through the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the combined Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project – will be reduced to single lanes for roadway striping. The reductions will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

This roadway striping work was originally scheduled for Thursday, January 14, but had to be rescheduled because of weather conditions.