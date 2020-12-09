Many Ways to Help: Salvation Army Red Kettles Falling Short, Make Call for Fundraising

“Every little bit helps,” called Councillor Leo Robinson in the vestibule of the Market Basket last Friday, while ringing the patented Salvation Army bell for the annual Red Kettle fundraising drive.

The Red Kettle is one of the largest fundraising activities for the Chelsea Salvation Army and it funds all of the programming they do throughout the year for children, families and those on the streets as well.

Capt. Isael Gonzalez, of the Chelsea Salvation Army, and Councilor Leo Robinson help to gather funds at Market Basket in the annual Red Kettle drive. This year, fundraising has been harder than ever, and the local Salvation Army is making a call to the community for help.

This year, however, fundraising is in dire need, and also in short supply – with Capts. Isael and Brenda Gonzalez sending out the red alert for the Red Kettle.

“We’re seeing at least a 50 percent decline in our annual fundraising efforts and by Dec. 24 we need to raise 150 percent,” said Capt. Isael. “There are so many ways people can give. We basically need to raise $90,000 by Dec. 24. We’ve been serving as many as 200 families each day we open.”

They said there were also 3.3 million meals served out of the Chelsea location since the pandemic started. Raising that money will ensure that those services to the most vulnerable people and families continues in 2021.

“It’s the time to give back,” said Robinson. “I think it’s our duty to step up and help those less fortunate than we might be. If everyone gave a dollar or two, think of how much that would equal. We can forgo a coffee or a pack of cigarettes to donate this year to a worthy cause.”

The Red Kettle fundraisers will be at Market Basket through the holiday season, but donations can also be made online at www.salvationarmywpa.org/RescueChristmas.