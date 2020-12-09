EVO Real Estate Group, Onpoint Capital Holds Food Drive at Spencer Flats, Chelsea

EVO Real Estate Group and OnPoint Capital held a food drive at Spencer Flats, 208 Spencer Ave., Chelsea.

EVO residential sales agents Paul Passacantilli and Karina Mejia were present at the beautiful, new condominium complex to host the event and meet residents.

Passacantilli said, “At EVO Boston, our focus extends far beyond the transactional nature of real estate. Equally important to our brokerage is serving the community in which we live and work. This holiday season is different. As the world battles a pandemic, we have to look out for those in our community who are less fortunate.”

The Spencer Flats are an eight-unit project consisting of 2 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, and 6 two-bedroom, two-bathroom units, all with private outdoor space and deeded, off-street parking spots.

Prospective buyers can contact Mr. Passacantilli at 617-963-6128.