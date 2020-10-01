Chelsea Cultural Council Invites Proposals for Art and Cultural Projects

The Chelsea Cultural Council has set a November 16 online application deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants aimed at supporting a variety of artistic and cultural projects that benefit residents of Chelsea – including exhibits, festivals, short-term arts performances as well as cultural workshops and lectures.

Last year, 20 projects were awarded over $18,000. This year’s allocation amount is contingent on the FY21 budget set by the Legislature. Projects that are funded are to be implemented between January, 2021 and December 31, 2021. This timeline is flexible due to COVID-19.

The Chelsea Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local Cultural Councils serving all 351 cities and towns in the Commonwealth. The LCC Program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation, supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, sciences, and humanities every year. The state legislature provides an annual appropriation to the Mass Cultural Council (MCC), a state agency, which then allocates funds to each community.

Virtual Information Sessions are scheduled for Friday, October 16, 4-5:30pm and Monday, November 2 from 4:30-6pm. Check www.chelseama.gov/cultural-council for the Zoom link.

Online Application is available at www.mass-culture.org/chelsea. Chelsea FY21 Guidelines are in English and Spanish can be found online at www.chelseama.gov/cultural-council or picked up at Chelsea City Hall, Dept. of Health & Human Services, Room 100. For additional information call (617) 466-4090 or email [email protected]