Jeffrey Bowen joins REALWAY Realty’s new office in Chelsea and launches 932 Broadway Condo development

Prominent Real Estate Broker Jeffrey Bowen is bringing his many years of experience and expertise in the Chelsea Real Estate industry to a new venue.

Bowen, who has helped pilot the resurgence of the housing market in Chelsea with such major projects as the Thomas Martin Lofts, Parker Place, and 81 Broadway, is now working as a listing agent with Robert Ricardo Saenz, broker and owner of REALWAY Realty.

Bowen’s latest venture is the marketing of a 33-unit condominium development located at 932 Broadway. The development has 12 two-bedroom condos and 21 one-bedrooms.

Construction on the four-story project began in April and will be completed by the end of 2020. Bowen and Saenz will co-host a ribbon-cutting celebration in mid November, Date TBD.

Realway Realty Group’s new sales and leasing office will open on the first floor of the Property

Bowen said he is excited about the new development and working in a local office in Chelsea.

“At 932 Broadway, we are selling newly constructed, designer condos with high-end finishes starting at $349,000,” said Bowen. “I’m extremely confident that these will sell because of the price point. One-beds start at $349,000 and two-beds start at $439,000.

Bowen said each condo features high-end Italian cabinetry from Divine Design of the North End, Bosch Appliances and quartz counters/backsplash. The condos feature in-unit laundry, parking, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, smart locks energy efficient heating and cooling systems. Noted are the outstanding amenities in the building that include a media room, roof deck, picnic area, dog park, grill station, storage room, on-site management with multiple security cameras throughout the property.

The project is being developed and managed by Mikael and Alek Vienneau of Broadway Capital. INC. “We take great pride in our work and investing in the Chelsea Real Estate Market. We are bullish on the Chelsea Real Estate Market and see tremendous value here.” They have been quietly investing in Chelsea for the past fifteen years by purchasing, renovating and leasing residential properties and are currently working on developing several future condo projects in Chelsea. They will also be opening their management offices in the first floor of the property alongside REALWAY Realty’s new brokerage office.

“This project is the largest, home ownership opportunity in Chelsea since 2005 when 77 units opened at Mill Creek [175 Cottage Street],” said Saenz. “You can’t really beat Chelsea’s location and the affordability aspect of it.”

Saenz said REALWAY Realty is committed to a long-term investment in the Chelsea housing market.

“We are actively looking for investors to work with us in Chelsea to further Chelsea’s values,” said Saenz. “From a developer’s standpoint, the ability to find land to develop at a great price attracts a lot of the clientele who would otherwise go to East Boston or Charlestown and Chelsea is a very welcoming city with a lot of diversity.”

Saenz grew up on Congress Avenue and Shurtleff Street and currently lives in the Spencer Lofts on Dudley Street. He attended Northeast Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield.

“I’ve been here my whole life so seeing Chelsea develop throughout the years has been very satisfying to me personally because now I also get to be part of the continuing revitalization of Chelsea by selling projects like this and being involved with excellent brokers like Jeffrey Bowen,” said Saenz.

Bowen, a long-time Chelsea resident known for his fashionable attire and ebullient personality, was recently featured on the WCVB “Chronicle” segment promoting the benefits of living in the city.

Pre-sales are underway and the building is about 80% completed at this point. Units will start to hit the market the first week of October. Please visit www.932Broadway.com for more information and to schedule showings.