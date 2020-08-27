Markey for Senate campaign foregoes door knocking during Get-Out-The-Vote this election

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Massachusetts and the country, the Ed Markey for U.S. Senate campaign is prioritizing the health and safety of voters and volunteers, and will continue the policy of not engaging in door knocking this election cycle.

A traditional statewide field operation includes thousands of volunteers and staff knocking on tens of thousands of doors over the course of a campaign. The Markey campaign made the decision that canvassing during Get-Out-The-Vote would be a danger to public health in the midst of a pandemic.

“For those who love campaigning, nothing compares to meeting up with fellow volunteers, consuming too much coffee, and heading out with clipboards and pens to talk to voters. But for now, public health trumps politicking. We will continue to organize person-to-person, neighbor-to-neighbor, friend-to-friend, just not face-to-face,” Campaign Manager John Walsh said.

“Instead, the Markey campaign has developed a new way of reaching voters during this public health crisis through new and innovative digital tools, relational organizing strategies, and the growth of our online community. Together, we can connect with voters in all 351 cities and towns across Massachusetts,” Walsh added.