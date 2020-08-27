City Councilor Lopez and School Committee member Santiago endorse Joe Gravellese

Chelsea City Councilor Enio Lopez and Chelsea School Committee member Marisol Santiago announced their endorsements for Joe Gravellese this week in the 16th Suffolk District State Representative race (Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus). Early voting is underway in the Democratic Primary, with Election Day coming up on September 1.

Gravellese had been previously backed by Chelsea School Committee member Roberto Jimenez Rivera, and was also unanimously endorsed by the Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee. On the Revere side of the district, Gravellese has been backed by the Revere Democratic City Committee.

“Councilor Lopez embodies the attitude I take to public service – he shows up and he gets things done,” said Gravellese. “Councilor Lopez has worked tirelessly as an employee at the Chelsea Soldiers Home to support veterans; lifts up fellow members of the immigrant community; and has dug in to improve infrastructure like streets and sidewalks in Chelsea.”

“Marisol Santiago has long been a champion for working people in Chelsea, and fights every day for fair and equitable public education as a member of the School Committee,” he continued. “I am honored to have their backing and look forward to fighting alongside them on Beacon Hill.”

Voters can learn more about Gravellese’s campaign at www.joegrav.com.