Councilor Vidot cites leadership and values as key contrast in final week of the campaign

Damali Vidot, Chelsea City Councilor At-Large and current candidate for State Representative of Charlestown and Chelsea is using the last six days to make a final pitch to voters in Charlestown, and turn out for voters in Chelsea.

“The response and support we’re receiving from so many constituents in the Second Suffolk District is a clear sign that people want leadership with lived-experiences and authentically represents our true people-powered movement,” said Councilor Vidot. “Now more than ever, it’s important that the residents in this district can count on a leader who is not only actively involved in the day-to-day emergency response efforts during this pandemic, but also understands the urgency of reimagining and recreating the systems that harmfully burden and impact this district and left us disproportionately vulnerable to COVID-19.”

Starting only in May, Vidots campaign has seen tremendous momentum. The campaign has made over 50,000 calls, and has turned out more than 100 volunteers who are inspired by Vidot’s leadership, and commitment to progressive values. It’s clear that the momentum has caught the eye of Beacon Hill. Commonwealth Magazine reported this week that a super PAC affiliated with Governor Charlie Baker spent $34,770 on mailings on behalf of Republican and Democratic incumbent’s like Representative Ryan.

“What we have said throughout this campaign remains true: our district needs a leader who is accountable to the people. Not to the Governor, not to the speaker, not to donors; we need Representation that is accountable to the people. COVID-19 has exposed vulnerabilities that require stronger advocacy than what we’ve received from our current Representative. If elected, I will be a champion for the needs and shared values of Charlestown and Chelsea Residents.”

To date, organizations that have endorsed Vidot include 350 Mass Action, Mass4Bernie, Mass Women’s Political Caucus PAC, New Progressive Leaders, DSA, Right to the City Vote, Progressive Democrats of Massachusetts, Our Revolution MA, Chinese Progressive Political Action, Latino Victory Fund, Renew New England, Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund, Sierra Club, Sunrise Boston, Mass Alliance, Progressive Massachusetts, and Mass Peace Action.

Within the Second Suffolk District, Councilor Vidot received endorsements from Councilors Enio Lopez and Yamir Rodriguez, School Committee Members Marisol Santiago and Roberto Jiménez-Rivera, and community leaders Joan Cromwell, Roseann Bongiovanni, Maria Belen Power, Fidel Maltez, Tito Meza, Zaida Ismatul Oliva, Daniel Occena, Christian and Danille Calvo, Minnie Cruz, Ceez Castro, Flor Palacios, Irma Mazzoni, Patricia Montes, the Garrity Family, Mswati Hanks, and Stacy Amaral. From neighboring Somerville, Damali earned the endorsements of School Committee Member Andre Green, as well as from City Councilors Ben Ewen-Campen, JT Scott, Jesse Clingan, and Council President Matt McLaughlin. Gerly Adrien, Jonathan Paz and Quinton Zondervan, City Councilors from Everett, Waltham, and Cambridge, respectively, also endorsed Damali Vidot in the race for the Second Suffolk seat.

Vidot decided to run in early May at the peak of the pandemic, after seeing mothers wait in food lines for hours to get a box of food to feed their families. Recognizing the inequities that existed pre-pandemic, she understands intimately that the work that must be done will require visionary, bold, and effective leadership that is rooted in the community to move us forward.

With the primary election just 5 days away, Vidot is building the momentum to be elected to the State Representative Seat. If successful, she would be the first Latina, and first woman, to represent the Second Suffolk District in the district’s history.