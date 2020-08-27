Obituaries 08-26-2020

Richard Mastalerz

July 7, 1953 – August 7, 2020

Richard Mastalerz, 67, passed away on August 7 at his home in Tavares, Florida.

Born and raised in Chelsea, a beloved son of the late Walter and Shirley (Darish) Mastalerz, Richie attended local Chelsea schools and received his B.S. degree from Lowell Institute.

Richard was self-employed, operating Beacon Building Services providing landscaping and cleaning services in Massachusetts. A longtime Chelsea resident he retired to Tavares, FL.

In his lifetime, “Richie” enjoyed sports and could easily recite player and game statistics. He will forever be remembered as a kind and loyal friend to many in Florida and Massachusetts.

In addition to his parents, Richie was also predeceased by a brother, Ronald “Ronnie” Mastalerz. He is survived by his brother, Jay Walt Mastalerz and his wife, Loretta (Grasso) Mastalerz of Lynnfield and his longtime friend, Mary Jo Peterson of Wakefield.

Graveside services were held at Greenview Memorial Park, Everett on Wednesday, August 26.

Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Anthony Memorial – Welsh Funeral Home, Chelsea.

Gloria Elizabeth La Monica

She devoted her life to her family

Gloria Elizabeth La Monica, 89, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21.

Gloria moved from Maine to Massachusetts and settled in Chelsea. She then relocated to Fort Lauderdale where she lived until her death. She worked as a waitress at the Governor’s Club Hotel, Gibby’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant and later alongside her daughters at Paper Mpressions.

Gloria devoted her life to her family and loved spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren. She always said that they kept her young. She was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed watching every game that her favorite team, The Florida Marlins, played. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing cribbage, cooking and generously sharing her contagious smile with everyone she met.

Gloria was the first of 14 children born to Harvey Butler Coombs and Margaret Cahill Coombs on December 15, 1930 in Brunswick, ME. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph A. La Monica, beloved mother of Joseph La Monica and his wife, Diane, Angela La Monica and Maureen Rotella and her husband, William, all of Fort Lauderdale; adored Nana of Christine and Joseph (Nicole) La Monica, Kelley (Mitchell) Rotella-Stoun, Christopher Rotella, and Michael Rotella and proud great grandmother of Peyton Stoun.

She was predeceased by her sisters: Jackie Skelton, Joyce Pulsifer, Georgia White, Judy Iler and brothers: Keith, Richard, Dana and Winfield Coombs. She is survived by her sisters: Helen Vigliotta, Betty Nelson, Shirley Larrabee, Mona (Louie) Lacasse and her brother, Robert (Josephine) Coombs and by many wonderful nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family service. You are invited to watch a live streaming of the service, by visiting Baird Case Jordan Fannin funeral home website at www.baird-casefh.com, and clicking the link on Gloria’s tribute wall. A Celebration of Life will take place a later date. Those wishing to honor her memory may consider a donation to H.O.M.E.S., INC., www.Homesfl.org , 954-563-5454, 690 NE 13th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304.

Lawrence Cardone

Walbar Metals retiree and, founding and lifelong member of the Mottola VFW Post in Revere

Lawrence D. Cardone entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Aug. 19 in the peaceful surroundings of his Chelsea home. He was 90 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, a loving son of the late Vito M. and Vilma (Rizzo) Cardone, he married Maria E. (Bilardi) and was widowed with Maria’s passing in January of 2019 after sharing 62 years of unbridled love and devotion.

A lifelong resident of Chelsea, he worked as a lab technician for Walbar Metals in Peabody.

In his lifetime, Lawrence enjoyed spending time with his family, playing with his grandkids and great grandkids and making new friends wherever he went. Lawrence loved to take trips with his family, visiting Italy, Florida, Hawaii and Las Vegas many times with them.

Since the local casino opened, Sunday morning visits became his new favorite way to start the week. He truly enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, and nothing made him happier than a cold beer and sharing a good story with loved ones.

He was a lifelong and founding member of the Mottola VFW Post, helping to build the original building in Revere with his brother, Emilio. In 1951, Lawrence joined the US Army and served honorably during the Korean Conflict. Having attained the rank of corporal, he was honorably discharged in 1953.

He was the beloved husband of the late Maria E.(Bilardi) Cardone and devoted father of John A. Cardone of Chelsea, Rose Anne Musto and her husband, Paul of Saugus, Lawrence M. Cardone and his wife, Kathy of Chelsea; cherished grandfather of John Cardone and his wife, Melissa, Dr. Anthony Cardone DMD and his wife, Sheree, Stephen Polidoro and his wife, Jennifer, Lisa Pellegrino and her husband, Flavio, Paul Cardone and his wife, Briana, and Maria A. Cardone; adoring great-grandfather of Lilly and Aubrey Cardone, Stephen and Sophie Polidoro and Isabella, Nicholas and Gianna Pelligrino; dear brother of Emilio Cardone of Malden, Rose Thayer of Lowell, Elizabeth Addivinola of East Boston, Dianne Russo and Margaret Mamzur, both of Revere, and the late Michael Cardone.

His Funeral Mass was celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 25 at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere. Services concluded with military honors and interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the

Welsh Funeral Home, Chelsea. Family and friends who wish are encouraged to offer condolences at this time by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card by visiting: www.WelshFuneralHome.com