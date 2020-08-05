Alpert Awaits MIAA Decision on CHS Fall Sports Season

Chelsea High School Director of Athletics Amanda Alpert is awaiting word from the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) about the fall sports season in respect to the coronavirus.

“We have not been given any word from the MIAA what we’re doing with fall sports,” said Alpert.

The 2020-21 sports year is going to be a transitional one for the entire CHS sports program. Chelsea has exited the Commonwealth Athletic Conference (CAC) and would be an “independent” this year with no league affiliation. Chelsea will join the Greater Boston League in the fall of 2021 in all sports except football where the Red Devils will maintain their independent status.

“This year’s schedules will consist of games against CAC schools, GBL schools, and Boston City League schools,” said Alpert.

Chelsea High is slated to field varsity teams this fall in football, boys and girls soccer, girls volleyball, and boys and girls cross country.

CHS Athletes on to College Sports

Track star Stephanie Simon is headed to Youngstown State University in Ohio. Simon had a record-breaking, four-year career that included state and national championships. She received a Division 1 college scholarship.

Soccer standout Alejandra Ponce Lopez will be continuing her soccer career at UMass-Dartmouth. Ponce Lopez was the Class of 2020 salutatorian and aspires to be a physician.

Women’s Pro Football League Season is Canceled

On a personal note, Amanda Alpert saw her Boston Renegades women’s professional football league (WFA) season canceled for 2020.

Alpert was set to return to the team this season and be a starting player. Alpert has enjoyed a very successful pro football career, leading her teams to several league championships. “The 2020 season was canceled and we’re hoping that things will be good enough to play in 2021,” said Alpert. “The hope is that we start playing games next April.”