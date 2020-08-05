School Committeeman Roberto Jiménez Rivera Endorses Joe Gravellese for State Representative

Roberto Jiménez Rivera, who topped the ticket in his first run for Chelsea School Committee in 2019, has endorsed Joe Gravellese for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus). The Democratic primary in that race will be held on September 1.

“Joe understands the systemic education and climate injustices that plague Chelsea and Revere,” said Jiménez Rivera “He has built the community relationships that will enable him to advocate for us and reform the broken government systems that have led to our inequitable status quo.”

“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of an emerging leader in Chelsea like Roberto,” said Gravellese. “Roberto has led the conversation around a safe reopening of schools, and has been a fierce and effective advocate for better investment in low-income students in communities like Chelsea.”

“Throughout this campaign, I’ve worked to ensure that the whole district knows they will have a champion in the Legislature if I am elected on September 1,” he continued. “I’m proud of the relationships I’ve built in Chelsea, from the unanimous endorsement of the Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee, to the support of local leaders like Roberto. I look forward to continuing this work in the Legislature, because Chelsea needs strong partners at the state level as it recovers from COVID-19.”