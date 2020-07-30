Doing it right

Plans coming together for Walk-in Graduation next week

Two graduations in one year will likely never be repeated, even if one was remote and online.

That’s the memory Chelsea High students will have this year as they begin preparations for the Walk-In Graduation exercises scheduled for Aug. 6 and 7 at Chelsea High – where students will be allowed some family members and can walk across the stage.

Deadline to enter one’s name for Walk-In Graduation is Aug. 4 by 4 p.m.

“Everything is just about ready,” said Supt. Almi Abeyta. “I’m so grateful we’ve decided to do this walk-in ceremony for them and see them in their caps and gowns in person.”

The details will be that guests will need to remain six feet apart and each student will be allowed six guests with them – all of them having to be from the same household. Students will get blocks of time over the two days in groups of 10, but they’ll only walk across the stage one at a time. Students will get to hear Principal Mark Martineau call their name, they’ll walk across the stage and smile for a photo.

Students and their guests will then have five minutes to take photos at the designated photo booth. There will also be gift bags on the way out for students.

Masks will be required at all times for students, staff and guests. There will be hand sanitizer, but restrooms will not be open for use. Parking is available on Everett Avenue and Stop & Shop has allowed students to use their parking lot on those two days.

Students can call (617) 466-5001 for an appointment, or go online to chsgraduation.youcanbook.me.