ChalkArtSaturdays, June 20

‘We Are Together As One’ is this week’s theme

Chalk Art Saturdays is a public art initiative in response to the COVID-19 pandemic presented by Chelsea Prospers, the City of Chelsea’s downtown initiative for neighborhood vitality. Inspired by Chalk Art Saturdays in Salem MA, the City of Chelsea engaged Claudia Paraschiv of Studioful Design, a practice for Architecture, Community Art, and Participatory Design, to tailor the program for the City of Chelsea.

Chalk Art Saturdays will happen over six Saturdays in June and July. Community members across the city of Chelsea are invited to make chalk art in public spaces safely near their homes. A calendar of Art Prompts will provide a different theme each weekend. This weekend, on June 20, the theme is ‘We Are Together As One.’

To provide inspiration and a showpiece, local artists will create a larger Chalk Art Mural in a prominent location each Saturday morning. Find the artist Chalk Art Murals online at StudiofulDesign.com, on the Chelsea Prospers Instagram page, or on a daily walk. Participating artists will each receive a cash stipend and hundreds of chalk sets will be shared with residents across the city so everyone can take part.

Through Chalk Art Saturdays we come together each week for community art by making art near home. In case of rain activity will be the following day, for Rain Day Sundays.