Rise in new daily cases of Covid-19 / Aumento en los casos de Covid-19

Unlike other areas, Chelsea is seeing an uptick – get masks today in Bellingham Square

While the number of new cases each day remains much lower than before, over the past two weeks we have begun to see a rise in the average number of cases in Chelsea. This increase is not happening in other places.

Although more activities are allowed under the State Re-opening Plan, please continue to take every precaution. Wear a mask anytime you are around other people who are not in your household. Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer and encourage your kids to do the same, especially after visiting places like grocery stores or playgrounds, or traveling on public transportation.

If you need a mask or hand sanitizer, we will be distributing in Bellingham Square, outside of City Hall from 10am – 12pm on Friday, June 19th, or until supplies are gone.

If you become sick and cannot safely isolate in your own home, you may be able to stay at a hotel in Everett until you are better to help keep the rest of your family safe. Call the City of Chelsea 311 line (617-466-4209).

Stay safe, Chelsea!

Mientras que el número de casos permanece mucho más bajo que en otras ocasiones, en las pasadas dos semanas empezamos a notar un aumento mayor que en otras ciudad. Este aumento no está pasando en otros lugares fuera de Chelsea.

Por favor continúe tomando las medidas de precaución aunque más actividades esten permitidas desde la reapertura del estado.

Use una mascarilla en todo momento que esté cerca de personas fuera de su casa. Lave sus manos frecuentemente o use alcohol en gel, y aliente a los niños a hacer lo mismo, especialmente luego de visitar lugares como la tienda de comestibles, los lugares de juego o el transporte público.

Si necesita mascarillas o alcohol en gel vamos a distribuir en Bellingham Square el viernes 19 de junio de 12pm hasta que se nos acaben.

Si usted está enfermo y necesita un espacio seguro para aislamiento, hay un hotel en Everett en el que se puede alojar para recuperarse. Por favor llame al 311 (617-466-4209).

¡Chelsea, mantengámonos seguros!