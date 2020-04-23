News Military Escort by Record Staff • April 23, 2020 • 0 Comments Soldiers from Alpha Company 126th Brigade Support Battalion in Springfield Massachusetts transported and handed out meals from the Salvation Army in Springfield to the community in Chelsea. “We are happy to be a part of the personnel that have been sent in to help first responders, health care workers and the overall community of the commonwealth of Massachusetts,” said Cpl. David Bourgoult (U.S Air National Guard Photos by Master Sgt. Lindsey Sarah Watson-Kirwin)