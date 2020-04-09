5th Street to close Friday to Monday

Spring 2020 Temporary Street Closure – April 10-13

On Friday April 10 and Monday April 13, 2020, MassDOT will temporarily close 5th Street in Chelsea. Each closure will last one day. The closure will allow the use of accelerated bridge construction methods on the Chelsea Viaduct to ensure that this vital section of Route 1 can continue to safely and efficiently process passenger and freight traffic. Work will address the placement of concrete for the rehabilitated viaduct structure.

•WORK HOURS

Work will begin at 7 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

•TRAVEL TIPS

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

During the closure of 5th Street below the Chelsea Viaduct, traffic will be able to pass underneath the structure by taking Broadway to 3rd Street and Everett Avenue.